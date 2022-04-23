McCarthy Was Caught Lying About Trump’s J6 Guilt. Now What?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 23 April 2022 19:45 Hits: 3

We've all (except for Trump TV) been buzzing over the recording of House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy privately telling fellow Republicans he’s “had it” with Donald Trump, that his January 6th behavior was “unacceptable,” that “nobody can defend that, and nobody should defend it,” and that he was going to ask Trump to resign. It has been all the more appealing given that McCarthy categorically denied the reports, just hours before the recording was released. Also, within weeks of his Jan. 10th remarks, McCarthy kissed Trump’s ring at Mar-a-Lago and began blaming security officials and Democrats for Jan. 6, as The New York Times reported.

We can also enjoy the schadenfreude in knowing that knives are probably out for McCarthy after the same Times article reported McCarthy said he wanted some of his own members, like Rep. Lauren Boebert, kicked off Twitter.

But is anyone really surprised that McCarthy has been proved such a liar?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/mccarthy-was-caught-lying-about-trump-s-j6