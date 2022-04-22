Marge's Lies Busted: 'Now That We've Watched The Video, I Remember That'

Articles

Friday, 22 April 2022

Throughout today's hearing, Marjorie Taylor Greene was continually busted for either lying about her past behavior, or feigning memory loss as a defense to her voluminous vile statements since Trump first took office..

In a heated exchange with opposing counsel, Greene, who has said QAnon is the real deal in 2017, claimed it was Attorney Andy Celli who believes in conspiracies about her, just like QAnon.

If that isn't clear enough, Greene emphasizes that she's convinced of Q’s authenticity.

“He appears to have connections at the highest levels. He’s posted many things that seem to verify that he is the real deal. It’s not just someone poking in the dark, messing with people.” pic.twitter.com/miJoPNirmY — Travis View (@travis_view) January 3, 2021

When he said she believed in QAnon, she lied and said, "No, I did not say I believed in QAnon."

