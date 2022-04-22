Marge's Lies Busted: 'Now That We've Watched The Video, I Remember That'

Category: World Politics Hits: 4
Throughout today's hearing, Marjorie Taylor Greene was continually busted for either lying about her past behavior, or feigning memory loss as a defense to her voluminous vile statements since Trump first took office..
In a heated exchange with opposing counsel, Greene, who has said QAnon is the real deal in 2017, claimed it was Attorney Andy Celli who believes in conspiracies about her, just like QAnon.
When he said she believed in QAnon, she lied and said, "No, I did not say I believed in QAnon."
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/marges-lies-busted-now-weve-watched-video