Meadows Registered To Vote In Virginia And Both Carolinas, Really

It hasn’t even been two weeks since it was reported [see video above -- eds.] that Mark ‘Big Lie’ Meadows was removed from voter rolls in North Carolina after it was discovered he was registered in both Virginia and North Carolina.

Now it seems there’s yet another state the former President Trump lackey has registered in: South Carolina.

According to records obtained by The Washington Post, Meadows was registered in three different states for about three weeks.

Let’s not forget that Meadows serves as a senior partner at the Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI), a think tank devoted to “restor[ing] election integrity safeguards” the “left is trying to tear down.”

