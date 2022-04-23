Is Donating To Candidates You Like 'Emotional Giving'?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 23 April 2022

[Above: Dan Pfeiffer and Paul Begala talk about Democratic campaign ads that work. Commentary is not-work-safe.]

In The New York Times, Jonathan Weisman gives us a familiar narrative: those silly emotional Democrats are doing their silly emotional giving again.

Every election year in recent cycles, celebrity Democratic candidates have emerged — either on the strength of their personalities, the notoriety of their Republican opponents or both — to rake in campaign cash, then lose impossible elections. Some Democrats say such races are draining money from more winnable campaigns....

Weisman's examples?

Gary Chambers Jr. burst onto the national scene in 2020 with a viral video of him castigating the racism of the East Baton Rouge school district. Now, he has captured the hearts and wallets of young liberals with a video for his improbable Senate campaign that shows him smoking a large joint and calling for the legalization of marijuana. He has almost no paths to victory over a sitting Republican senator in a red state like Louisiana. But he has raised $1.2 million. read more

