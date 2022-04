Articles

A couple of weeks ago, the couch potatoes at Fox were gushing over a song by the Van Zant boyz written for DeathSanta. Not to be outdone, Stephen Colbert came up with his own country rock song for DeathSanta, celebrating how Florida somehow managed to downgrade from Jeb Bush.

The golden line, "Can't you just vote for a gator high on meth?"

