Psaki's Empathy Draws Vile Mocking Cruelty From Right Wing Media

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 11:37 Hits: 1

Republicans had a predictably disgusting response to a show of empathy from Press Secretary Jen Psaki when she was moved to tears discussing the pain of kids in the LGBQT+ community being bullied.

On Jessica Yellen's podcast, "News Not Noise," Psaki talked about the horrific, regressive laws being passed around the nation — laws controlling books and lesson plans in public schools, and the ways in which doctors are permitted to treat patients, based solely on the narrow-minded, punitive, and cowardly definition of what defines family and gender in a small sect of right-wing evangelical Christianity. She insisted it's not how most of the country thinks, but that it's being used as a wedge issue for political reasons, and children are being hurt in the process.

"The political games, and harsh and cruel attempts at laws or laws that we're seeing in some states, like Florida, that is not a reflection of the country moving to oppose LGBQT+ communities. That is not what we see in data. That is not factual, and that is not where things stand," Psaki began.

"This is a political wedge issue, and an attempt to win a culture war. And they're doing that in a way that is harsh and cruel to a community of kids, especially," she said, beginning to get choked up.

"I'm gonna get emotional about this issue, because it's horrible," she said, but the rest was spoken through her tears.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/jen-psaki-lgbqt-kids-florida