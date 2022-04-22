Biden: 'Christ, They’re Going After Mickey Mouse'

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 12:54 Hits: 0

President Biden yesterday criticized the GQP over their wacko attacks on Disney, saying the “far right has taken over the party.” Via CNN:

“This is not your father’s Republican Party,” Biden said at one point on Thursday, later adding: “It’s not even conservative in a traditional sense of conservatism. It’s mean, it’s ugly. I mean, look at what’s happening now in Florida: Christ, they’re going after Mickey Mouse.”

Biden also used his remarks to look ahead to the fall’s midterm elections. He specifically criticized Republican Sen. Rick Scott’s campaign proposals for the future of the GOP, which include completing former President Donald Trump’s border wall and calling for all Americans to pay some income tax.

The President expressed optimism about the upcoming midterms, even though the Democratic Party’s prospects are widely seen as bleak.

“I think we can pick up two Senate seats,” Biden said, according to reporters at the event. “But I’ll admit, what I haven’t done is getting out on the road again instead of dealing with the many emergencies in my office.”