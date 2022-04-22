Comment Section Poll

Articles

Friday, 22 April 2022

Back in 2020, we were forced to switch out of Disqus commenting because of internal issues with their past leadership.

After much debate we made a switch to Insticator.

It's always difficult making changes, but the community as always was there for us.

There are always some problems when a change is made and I figured they would have worked themselves out by now.

We are still having issues unfortunately. Many sites are just giving up on comments and shutting them down altogether. We don't want to do that because we value the community here.

We always hear our commenter complaints, no matter how loud or how soft they are so I'm addressing the issue now.

I'm asking you to take this poll to see if you want to go back to Disqus.

We can do it in a fairly timely manner.

