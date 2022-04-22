LIVE: Marge Greene Questioned Under Oath About Role In Jan. 6th

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 13:25 Hits: 1

Is this too early in the day for popcorn?

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will be asked to testify under oath before a state administrative law judge in Georgia about her role in the January 6th insurrection. Greene allegedly helped to plan and support the insurrection, arguing that violence might be necessary to keep Trump in power.

This hearing is about more than just Marjorie Taylor Greene. This is about ensuring that any elected official who takes an oath to defend our Constitution and then engages in insurrection is barred from holding public office again, as mandated by Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, the Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause. Greene and her insurrectionist allies pose a dangerous threat to the future of our democracy that will only grow without accountability.