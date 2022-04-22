The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

MORE McCarthy Audio: Told Trump He Was 'Responsible' For J6

More in the continuing saga of "Lordy there are tapes."

Friday morning, CNN aired more audio of one "Kevin McCarthy," reportedly a soon-to-be former minority leader of the House of Representatives.

This followed bombshell audio aired on The Rachel Maddow Show on Thursday, proving that Kevin McCarthy is, as one tweet put it, "such an effing liar."

Speaking to his Republican conference on January 11, 2021, McCarthy said this:

KEVIN MCCARTHY: But let me be very clear to all of you, and I’ve been very clear to the president. He bears responsibility for his words and actions. No ifs, ands, or buts. I asked him personally today, does he hold responsibility for what happened? Does he feel bad about what happened? He told me he does have some responsibility for what happened. And he need (sic) to acknowledge that.

The Mar-A-Lago Moron is definitely not going to like the "responsibility" part. And Axios reports in their daily email that Republican House members are "waiting to see what Trump does" like the authoritarian cowards they are.

