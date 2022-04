Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 14:59 Hits: 3

Voters and a supporting legal group are seeking to knock the controversial Republican off the ballot for her role prior to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

(Image credit: John Bazemore/Pool/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/22/1094273441/marjorie-taylor-greene-is-in-court-as-part-of-a-legal-challenge-to-her-candidacy