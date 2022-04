Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 15:47 Hits: 2

Sunday's contest has implications for the spread of far-right ideology, France's relationship with the rest of Europe and the country's posture toward Russia.

(Image credit: Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/22/1094248885/why-frances-presidential-election-matters-far-beyond-its-borders