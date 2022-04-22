Fox News Lie: Claims Milk Is $11 A Gallon In New York

Category: World Politics Hits: 4
Friday morning, Fox's America's Newsroom went into bizarroland on a segment about Nestlé's CEO claiming they will be raising prices because of "inflation."
Inflation is at a 40 year high? Guess what. Corporate profits are at a fifty-year high. Maybe, just maybe, the two are connected. Nestle doesn't hold back that fact when talking to their shareholders:
But for Fox, any news is an excuse to pile on the Biden administration. The supposed "straight news" host Sandra Smith made this outrageous claim.
"I have the milk-o meter," Smith chimed.
"I bought a gallon of milk last night, granted if you live in New York, things are higher price than a lot of other areas in the country," she said.
Smith claimed, "It's nearly $11 for a gallon of milk at a New York grocery store, just saying."
Hemmer whined that KFC raised prices on his usual three-piece chicken meal. I think he can afford it, no problemo.
