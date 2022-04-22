Judge Forces Greene To Admit She Said 'Pelosi Deserved Death Penalty'

Articles

On Friday Majorie Taylor Greene was forced by a judge to admit that she said what she said.

Rep. Greene's evidentiary hearing is to determine if she should be removed from the 2022 ballot because she supported the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Marge definitely said the "treason" and "death penalty" words about Speaker Pelosi.

Greene suddenly had memory lapses throughout the hearing.

Apparently,Marge Greene has no recollection of anything she has said or done for the past 3 years. — Ron Filipkowski ???????? (@RonFilipkowski) April 22, 2022

Earlier in the proceedings the judge called Greene a hostile witness for giving speeches instead of answering questions.

Marge is now a hostile witness. It’s going the way you’d think it would. — Dennis (@ptguy2001) April 22, 2022 read more

