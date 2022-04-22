Judge Forces Greene To Admit She Said 'Pelosi Deserved Death Penalty'

Category: World Politics Hits: 3
On Friday Majorie Taylor Greene was forced by a judge to admit that she said what she said.
Rep. Greene's evidentiary hearing is to determine if she should be removed from the 2022 ballot because she supported the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Marge definitely said the "treason" and "death penalty" words about Speaker Pelosi.
Greene suddenly had memory lapses throughout the hearing.
Earlier in the proceedings the judge called Greene a hostile witness for giving speeches instead of answering questions.
