Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 09:12 Hits: 3

The Biden administration is caught up in pandemic policy and politics. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Joel Payne, a Democratic strategist with the progressive advocacy firm The Hub Project.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/22/1094240491/there-are-many-distractions-heading-into-midterms-how-can-democrats-refocus