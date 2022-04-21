Daily Wire Host Celebrates FL ‘Metaphorically’ Cutting Off ‘Mickey Mouse’s Head’

Articles

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh and Ben Shapiro gloated over Florida legislation whose sole purpose is to punish and silence an American corporation for its disloyalty to Gov. DeSantis. Never mind that it will likely never take effect.

The legislation, which has now passed the Florida House as well as the Senate, dissolves the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a 55-year-old deal that allows Disney to self-govern its 25,000-acre theme park complex. From The Washington Post:

DeSantis (R) praised the effort, telling potential donors in a fundraising email, “I was elected to put the people of Florida first, and I will not allow a woke corporation based in California to run our state.”

That should tell you all you need to know about how thin-skinned, petulant and dishonest DeSantis is. Disney was never trying to run the state. It merely paused its political donations in the state and condemned DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill, designed to stifle teachers. And that was only after an outcry that Disney had not spoken out sooner.

