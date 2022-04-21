Mark Meadows Claims NOW He's A South Carolina Resident 'For Good'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 23:09 Hits: 3

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is now reportedly a South Carolina resident "for good" after he was removed from North Carolina's voter rolls because he cast a ballot in Virginia.

Earlier this month, the Macon County Board of Elections in North Carolina removed Meadows from its voter rolls after he was found to be in violation of state law because he had also registered and voted in Virginia.

"What I found was that he was also registered in the state of Virginia. And he voted in a 2021 election. The last election he voted in Macon County was in 2020," Board of Elections Director Melanie Thibault said at the time.

On Wednesday, Meadows told The Post and Courier that he was not a resident of either state.

“I’m a resident of South Carolina,” Meadows reportedly insisted.

"He told the newspaper he lives there for good," the report noted. "A representative at the S.C. Elections Commission confirmed he is registered to vote at the address of his Sunset home."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/mark-meadows-south-carolina