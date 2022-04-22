‘Workers, Wages Weed' - Two TX Dems’ Suggest A Midterm Message

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 02:00 Hits: 4

Julie Oliver and Mike Siegel, each of whom were endorsed by Blue America, have moved on to create Ground Game Texas, a group inspired by activism in Georgia and Arizona and which is working to build “a progressive Texas from the ground up.”

If anyone should know about which Democratic policies have bipartisan appeal, it would be these two, each of whom were also serious contenders to flip their respective red Texas seats in 2020.

They wrote their ideas in a July, 2021 The Washington Post column that is just as relevant today, they noted that several 2020 ballot initiatives outperformed Joe Biden in red and blue states:

Legislation supporting workers, improving wages and legalizing marijuana are progressive, Democratic policies. But they’re also extremely popular among Republicans and moderates. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/workers-wages-weed-two-tx-dems-suggest