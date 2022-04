Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 03:00 Hits: 4

Ronny Chieng, correspondent for The Daily Show, talks to various people about Earth Day, which is tomorrow, Friday, April 22. Most of the people were not very inspiring with their answers, but Chieng did meet his match in the form of a young boy who kept shutting down Chieng's arguments.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/prove-me-wrong-earth-day-edition