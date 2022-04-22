The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

McCarthy Denies He Said He'd Ask Trump To Resign. Maddow Has The Tape.

Rachel Maddow dug into the last time Kevin McCarthy lied about something that was disproved by an audio tape (the infamous 'I think Putin pays Trump' conversation) -- by way of leading into the next one.

You may have seen the story in the New York Times that Kevin McCarthy told GOP leadership that he was going to try to get Trump to resign before he was impeached. But when the story ran Thursday, McCarthy's office released a statement denying it.

Maddow started the segment with an excerpt from Times reporters Jonathan Martin's and Alex Burns' new book:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/mccarthy-denies-he-said-hed-ask-trump

