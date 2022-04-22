McCarthy Denies He Said He'd Ask Trump To Resign. Maddow Has The Tape.

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 03:20 Hits: 4

Rachel Maddow dug into the last time Kevin McCarthy lied about something that was disproved by an audio tape (the infamous 'I think Putin pays Trump' conversation) -- by way of leading into the next one.

You may have seen the story in the New York Times that Kevin McCarthy told GOP leadership that he was going to try to get Trump to resign before he was impeached. But when the story ran Thursday, McCarthy's office released a statement denying it.

Maddow started the segment with an excerpt from Times reporters Jonathan Martin's and Alex Burns' new book:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/mccarthy-denies-he-said-hed-ask-trump