Ukrainians Line Up For Hours To Buy Special 'Russian Warship, Go F*ck Yourself!' Stamp

Ukrainians stood in line for upwards of eight hours just to purchase the special postage stamps. The New York Timesreported tonight that the stamp is now completely sold out.

The stamp became an instant sensation, counting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy among its many fans.

Sharing a picture of people in line on Friday, Ukrposhta joked that it was probably the first time that lines for stamps were longer than those for the iPhone.

It announced Monday that — with nearly half a million stamps already sold — it will limit purchases to no more than six stamps and will cancel online orders, according to a translation from Canada's CTV News.

Smelyansky told The Guardian this week that 700,000 stamps are on sale across Ukraine, with 200,000 reserved for territories occupied by Russian troops. He said another 100,000 will be sold online, including overseas, starting Thursday. He doesn't plan to reprint them once they sell out.

