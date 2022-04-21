Wisconsin Conservatives: Disabled Voters Don't Exist

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 18:08 Hits: 2

At the beginning of the year, a misnamed right wing front group, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) filed a lawsuit on behalf of some Republican operatives who somehow had their rights violated by the state allowing the use of ballot drop boxes. Keep in mind that WILL had done a 10 month fraudit of their own and found no evidence of election fraud, ballot dumping or anything else that could be deemed problematic.

For years, long before the 2020 elections, the Wisconsin Election Commission had approved the use of ballot drop boxes and allowing another person to drop off a voter's ballot for them. However, despite this fact and despite WILL's own fraudit results, the case was heard before a Waukesha County judge who halted both practices. An appellate court quickly stayed the order for the spring primary, which was just a few weeks later, but allowed the order to stand for the spring general elections which was held on April 5.

Predictably, stories started popping up from all over the state about people with disabilities, people with medical conditions and people who are frail or elderly not being able to vote because they were physically unable to put their ballot into a mailbox. People like Martha Chambers, who has been paralyzed from the neck down following a horseback riding accident 27 years ago.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/wisconsin-conservatives-disabled-voters