The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Wisconsin Conservatives: Disabled Voters Don't Exist

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Wisconsin Conservatives: Disabled Voters Don't Exist

At the beginning of the year, a misnamed right wing front group, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) filed a lawsuit on behalf of some Republican operatives who somehow had their rights violated by the state allowing the use of ballot drop boxes. Keep in mind that WILL had done a 10 month fraudit of their own and found no evidence of election fraud, ballot dumping or anything else that could be deemed problematic.

For years, long before the 2020 elections, the Wisconsin Election Commission had approved the use of ballot drop boxes and allowing another person to drop off a voter's ballot for them. However, despite this fact and despite WILL's own fraudit results, the case was heard before a Waukesha County judge who halted both practices. An appellate court quickly stayed the order for the spring primary, which was just a few weeks later, but allowed the order to stand for the spring general elections which was held on April 5.

Predictably, stories started popping up from all over the state about people with disabilities, people with medical conditions and people who are frail or elderly not being able to vote because they were physically unable to put their ballot into a mailbox. People like Martha Chambers, who has been paralyzed from the neck down following a horseback riding accident 27 years ago.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/wisconsin-conservatives-disabled-voters

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version