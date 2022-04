Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 20:20 Hits: 1

A surge in robberies at licensed cannabis shops is helping fuel a renewed push for federal banking reforms that would make the cash-dependent stores a less appealing target.

(Image credit: Ted S. Warren/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/20/1093841615/pot-shop-robberies-are-fueling-calls-for-a-u-s-banking-bill