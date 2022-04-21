Candace Owens Claims 'Doctors Colluded To Kill Americans' During COVID

Articles

Speaking at a Turning Point event called "Don't Mandate Tour," MAGA platinum member Candace Owens tells the audience that she personally believes doctors colluded to kill patient to pump up the death tolls of COVID19.

"I'm a big believer that they intentionally killed people in hospitals during Covid," Owens said.

Owens continued, "So there was no question that they colluded to kill American citizens so they could fluff numbers and say that people died from COVID. I still to this day question the use of ventilators..."

Candace is a medical doctor now.

"So, from top to bottom, yes, our government wanted people to die. There's no question. Because it fed the narrative.

"And we're talking about crimes against humanity. People should face long prison sentences. People should face tribunals because of what they did during COVID."

Owens claimed doctors and many others should face tribunals for what they did during COVID. Does that mean Trump needs to face one too since he told people to drink bleach?

Owens then ranted about snake oil treatments like hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, claiming they were cures for COVID.

"And it was all done because they had already predestined the vaccine. Right? They denied treatment, they denied the use of hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin. The media was complicit in it," Owens proclaimed.

