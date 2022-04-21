One Of These 'Black Conservatives' Is Not Like The Other

Category: World Politics Hits: 2
Newsmax's Greg Kelly hosted a segment about Black Conservatives with a chyron that read "Left Considers Black Conservatives To Be Traitors" and had 4 photos in the lineup: Herman Cain, Sheriff David Clarke, Ben Carson and Ben Shapiro. Except Ben Shapiro is not Black. Host Greg Kelly actually described Shapiro as “one of the heroes” of the Black conservative movement. Except, as a reminder, he is definitely NOT Black.
Twitter took note:
