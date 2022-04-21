Poll: Only 22% Support RNC Pullout From Presidential Debates

Articles

In a new Morning Consult/Politicopoll released Wednesday, Republican voters are not happy with the RNC's latest stunt on presidential debates.

"Just 37% of GOP respondents said they supported the RNC’s decision, while 34% said they opposed the move and 29% said they haven’t formed an opinion."

Forbes reports, "Overall, 83% of all respondents said it’s at least somewhat important for candidates to appear in debates and only 22% supported the RNC’s move to pull nominees from CPD events."

During Laura Ingraham's broadcast on Monday, Fox News made believe that all presidential debates have been one-sided against Republicans.

That's another lie.

Trump constantly whined about the debates to try and get an edge from the CPD.

Ingraham claimed presidential debates have been biased since 1984 and claimed Democrats don't want to have to debate on the real issues.

Ingraham said, "Democrats are really afraid to be out on that stage with none of the protective bubble wrap they've had over all these years. I think they are petrified of having to defend their policies."

Really? All these years no left-wing policies have ever been debated?

The ones that are petrified are Republicans and the RNC.

