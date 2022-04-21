The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Kayleigh McEnany Needs A Dictionary

According to Merriam-Webster:

Definition of autocrat

1: a person (such as a monarch) ruling with unlimited authority
2: one who has undisputed influence or power

He was the autocrat of his household.

Someone please alert Kayleigh McEnany, who accused both Jen Psaki and Pres. Joe Biden of being "autocrats" — a descriptor so out of place it only can be explained by projection - which is the not-so-subtle subtext of the entire GOP political strategy and dialect.

According to Psychology Today:

What Is Projection?

Unconscious discomfort can lead people to attribute unacceptable feelings or impulses to someone else to avoid confronting them. Projection allows the difficult trait to be addressed without the individual fully recognizing it in themselves.

On Fox's Outnumbered, referring to Psaki's reaction to the unqualified Trump judge in Florida lifting the federal mask mandate, McEnany opened her mouth and this dribbled out:

"She also was asked, is the mask mandate still in effect, to which she replied, 'I don't know.' Okay, you're the press secretary, you know how government works, it's a snarky answer."

