Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 22:11 Hits: 1

Gas station owners argue the move would help ease a labor shortage and bring prices down, but drivers and politicians are wary of changing the practice.

(Image credit: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/20/1093860768/amid-high-gas-prices-n-j-weighs-lifting-its-self-service-gas-ban