Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 23:35 Hits: 1

This decision to appeal comes just two days after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled against the federal mask mandate.

(Image credit: Matt Rourke/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/20/1093927926/mask-mandate-appeal-doj