Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 09:00 Hits: 2

For the state's open U.S. Senate seat, the two top Republican contenders are David McCormick and Mehmet Oz. And, as in so many GOP races this year, there's another major player — Donald Trump.

(Image credit: Matt Rourke/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/21/1093771578/pennsylvania-republican-senate-primary-mccormick-oz-trump