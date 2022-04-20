Marge Greene Rages About Having To Testify Under Oath About Insurrection

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Marjorie Taylor Greene ran to OANN (no longer on Directv) Tuesday evening to rant and rave that she's being forced to take the stand, "under oath and testify" about her eligibility to run for office.

It's the "under oath" part that must have the Georgie congresswomen worried.

Greene and OAN's Dan Ball threw in every right-wing conspiracy they could think of to explain why she's being forced to testify.

Names like George Soros popped up repeatedly.

"They are actually putting me on the witness stand under oath," Greene bellowed to Real America host Dan Ball.

Greene continued, "I'm the first Republican member of Congress that is going to be forced to take the witness stand under oath and defend against the lie about something I never did!"



That should be a hint to the Klan Mom of how terrible a representative she is.

The insurrection on January 6, 2021 was the first time Republicans in Congress along with the sitting President of the United States tried to perpetrate a coup on a duly elected government by inciting their followers to ransack the US Capitol.

Not since the British attacked the Capitol on August 24, 1814, has this ever occurred. What's remarkable is that it was the first time actual American citizens turned treasonous and tried to burn down the seat of our government.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/marge-furious-she-has-testify-under-oath