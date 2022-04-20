Trump Melts Down, Rages At Piers Morgan Over Election Loss

Articles

This teaser trailer from TalkTV promoting Trump's interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored program was released today and it shows how how much of a coward Trump is when questioned about his 2020 election loss.

In the brief clip Trump kept threatening to walk out.

I did like the opening to this trailer when it says "A Former president in Denial" The voice over was so over the top, it had me laughing.

"I'll be completely straight with you to your face,' Morgan said.

“I’m a very honest man -- much more honest than you, actually," Trump said.

"It was a free and fair election. You lost,” Morgan said.

“Only a fool would think that,” Trump shot back.

"You think I'm a fool?" Morgan parried.

"I do now," Trump said.

"You haven't produced hard evidence?" Morgan pointed out.

There is no evidence to produce. Trump lost and then tried to overthrow the election with help from his MAGA cult and Republicans in Congress.

