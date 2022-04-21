Congress, Ask Howard Schultz About Starbucks Union Busting

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 01:00 Hits: 8

A group of two dozen Starbucks workers is calling on the Democratic-controlled House labor committee to seek testimony from billionaire CEO Howard Schultz on the coffee company's relentless—and, according to employees and organizers, blatantly unlawful—efforts to crush unionization drives at shops across the United States.

In a letter dated April 15 and first publicized Monday by the progressive media outlet More Perfect Union, 24 Starbucks employees from Arizona and California urged Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.) to use his "authority as chairman of the House Committee on Education and Labor" to "invite Howard Schultz to appear before your committee and answer to this behavior and disregard for federal labor law."

The letter was also signed by Lynne Fox, the president of Workers United, a Service Employees International Union (SEIU) affiliate that is vying to organize Starbucks locations nationwide.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/congress-ask-howard-schultz-about