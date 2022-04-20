James Carville: Republicans Are Just Plain Weird

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 12:39 Hits: 0

Ari Melber showed James Carville a clip of Mitch McConnell saying Republicans will win back Congress unless they nominate too many extremists.

How could you screw this up? It's actually possible. You can't nominate somebody who is just sort of unacceptable to a broader group of people. And when we had that experience in 2010 and 2012...

"Do you think McConnell is right about the risk? How should Democrats approach it?" Melber asked.

"Mitch is up to his usual tricks. He had quite a few dealings with the Russians, about a third of them are pulling for Russia," Carville said.

"He wants people that will be compliant to his world view, which is tax cuts for the richest people in the world and tax poor people, which isn't a very smart idea. But the problem is, they are a weird political party. They need to be branded as such. These 26 Qanon people, that's not necessarily the extreme. These are people that talk about testicle tanning and go to Hungary for conferences. These are not normal, by and large, a large part of the Republican party is out and out weird.

"When you have Moscow Mitch saying we need more sane people, that means you have a lot of really crazy people. Look at the clip when they were looking at Peter Navarro. That guy was a serious person in the White House. You're telling me he's a normal human being? No. He's not even among the worst.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/james-carville-republican-are-just-plain