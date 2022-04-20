The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bill O'Reilly Curses At Jetblue Employee: 'You F*cking Scumbag!'

Some right-wing blowhards never learn.

Bill O'Reilly, the disgraced former Fox News host forced out for his alleged sexual behavior, accosted a JetBlue employee at JFK Airport on Sunday because his flight to Turks and Caicos had been delayed.

Ron Flipkowski nabbed the video of O'Reilly threatening the employee and cursing him out because he had been waiting three hours.

"I want to know what you're gonna do -- three hours waiting," O'Reilly said.

As the employee was talking O'Reilly cut him off pointing his finger at his chest and tuned into the latest Karen, "No, you're gonna find out."

Bill O then looked at the employee's tag

"You f*cking scumbag! You’re gonna lose your job!”

Bullying, threatening, and attacking people is the Republican way. It's what made Bill O'Reilly famous.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/bill-oreilly-yells-airport-you-fcking

