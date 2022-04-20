Late Night Comedy Takes Aim At Stupid Mask Ruling

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 16:46 Hits: 1

Late-night comedy hosts had one thing on their minds Tuesday -- the lifting of mask mandates on airlines brought about by an unqualified Trump-appointed judge.

[Above: Stephen Colbert:]

COLBERT: You can't let Florida make health decisions for the entire country. That's not smart. The Florida food pyramid is just gator jerky and meth. This judge claimed that the CDC exceeded their legal authority by requiring masks. And that their power was limited to things like 'cleaning property, not requiring people to take hygienic steps.' Yes, you cannot force people to follow basic hygiene, you can only make them clean property, explains the new bathroom sign: ‘Before returning to work, employees must wash this sign.’

The judge also said “wearing a mask cleans nothing. At most, it traps virus droplets.” That’s the mask’s job, you dummy! So my droplets don’t get on you! That’s like saying, ‘This diaper is useless, every time I put one on my baby it fills up with poop.'