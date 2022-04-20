The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump’s Political Influence Is On The Ballot This Year

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the politically thorny issue of mental acuity in an increasingly elderly U.S. government and what Americans think about age limits for public office. They also continue to track the types of candidates former President Trump has endorsed in the 2022 Republican primaries. So far, he has endorsed over 100 Senate, House and gubernatorial candidates, which is not only more than he endorsed as president in 2020 but also highly unusual for a former president.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/trumps-political-influence-is-on-the-ballot-this-year/

