Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 09:58 Hits: 3

Policymakers should increase their support for Ukraine and reassess the nature of this war. Putin may be consolidating a totalitarian regime that will try to subjugate as many peoples in its neighborhood as possible.

Read more https://carnegieeurope.eu/strategiceurope/86929?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss