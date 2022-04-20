Study: Legal Pot Lowers Demand For Medicaid Prescriptions

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 13:30 Hits: 4

Happy 420! Looks like recreational pot could save states a lot of money through their Medicaid programs, according to a new study via Cornell.

When states legalize marijuana, the volume of prescriptions for pain, depression, anxiety, sleep, psychosis and seizures significantly decline, the researchers found.

Shyam Raman, a doctoral student in the Cornell Jeb E. Brooks School of Public Policy, and Indiana University doctoral student Ashley Bradford conducted the research. Their article, “Recreational Cannabis Legalizations Associated with Reductions in Prescription Drug Utilizations Among Medicaid Enrollees,” published April 15 in the journal Health Economics. Most cannabis research has focused on the impact of medical marijuana on demand for prescription drugs or the impact of recreational use legalization on opioid demand. This is among the first studies to focus on the impact of legal personal-use cannabis on a broad range of prescription drugs. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/study-legal-pot-lowers-demand-medicaid