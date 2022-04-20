AZ Rep Bashed On Twitter, Says A Billion Migrants Apprehended At Border

Articles

And you wonder why Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott, and others are so keen to burn math text books...

Arizona's Republican Congresswoman Debbie Lesko said on Twitter that Border Patrol agents had arrested a billion people at the U.S.-Mexico border over the past six months—wrongly adding three zeros to the correct number of a million people. Citing a piece from the Wall Street Journal (which clearly states in its headline that one million people were arrested at the southern border), Lesko mentions the arrests as a clear sign that "President Biden's open border policies are fueling this crisis!," although she does so by quoting a made-up number of apprehended migrants.

And her tweet, which surprisingly, as of this writing, remains up. (edit: And poof, it's gone. I guess Debbie woke up to find herself called an idiot. Again.)

Border Patrol agents have apprehended more than 1,000,000,000 migrants at our southern border in just 6 months.



President Biden’s open border policies are fueling this crisis! #BidenBorderCrisishttps://t.co/g10hTkaPmx read more

