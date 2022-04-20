Trump-Endorsed Candidate Removed From Ballot By TN GOP

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022

The former State Department spokesperson and Fox News contributor thought she had an inside track on running for Congress by moving to Tennessee after her time in Trump's White House and working for Mike Pompeo. Alas, it was not to be as Tennessee Republicans don't take kindly to carpetbaggers and found some novel ways to keep her and a few others off their ballot.

Ortagus made local headlines in March when she scored a big ZERO in a talk radio quiz about the district she wanted to represent.

Ortagus was none too pleased with the decision to remove her from the primary ballot.

Source: NBC News

The Tennessee Republican Party voted Tuesday to remove former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus and two other people from the August primary ballot in the state's 5th Congressional District. The vote marked the culmination of months of effort by both GOP legislators and activists to boot Ortagus because she had only recently moved to the state. She was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. read more

