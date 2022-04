Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 09:01 Hits: 6

Some key Senate Democrats and candidates have come out this week and expressed reservations about the Biden administration's decision to lift Title 42 by May 23.

(Image credit: Eugene Garcia/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/20/1093529387/as-biden-plans-to-lift-title-42-democrats-want-details-on-how-hell-address-influ