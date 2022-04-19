Jane Mayer Exposes Right Wing Plot Against Biden Appointees

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 19:15 Hits: 9

Filed under "dirty dark money right-wing tactics"...

On Monday night's The Rachel Maddow Show, New Yorker columnist Jane Mayer promoted her latest piece "The Slime Machine Targeting Dozens of Biden Nominees." Here she exposes the "conservative dark-money group that was created in 2020: the American Accountability Foundation. An explicit purpose of the A.A.F.—a politically active, tax-exempt nonprofit charity that doesn’t disclose its backers—is to prevent the approval of all Biden Administration nominees."

This so-called "American Accountability Foundation," Mayer told Rachel Maddow, "does sort of phony research, basically, and pretty sloppy job if you really look into it. Most of the mud that it slung has dissolved when you take a close look, but the problem is for a lot of the lesser-known nominees, people are not really looking very carefully."

"...Of course it turned out that a lot of the senators were getting their research from this group," said Mayer.

There's more at The New Yorker article, worth the click:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/jane-mayer-exposes-right-wing-plot-against