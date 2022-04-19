WATCH: MI Dem State Senator Fights GOP Smear: 'I Will Not Let Hate Win!'

Articles

State Senator Mallory McMorrow has had enough of Republicans' name-calling and QAnon cult behavior to raise a few bucks and cultivate hate toward anyone who disagrees with them, which is what her colleague Lana Theis tried to do when she accused McMorrow of "grooming and sexualizing children" after McMorrow pushed back on Theis' effort to diminish the LGBTQ community to raise a few bucks.

I've seen lots of speeches that are great. This one is outstanding, not only because she slam-dunks Senator Theis, but because she clearly points out that the problems lawmakers are supposed to confront are not because of trans children or gay and lesbians.

As Rachel Maddow explained last night, the purpose of Theis' fundraising lies is to stoke fear and hatred toward her opponents using eliminationist speech, taking a page out of a playbook as old as the Russian Federation.

Every elected Democrat needs to take this speech, make it their own, and start fighting as hard as Sen. Mallory McMorrow did here.

Watch the speech, but here is a transcript if you want to follow along:

