Alex Jones: 'I Didn't Declare Bankruptcy, Just Chapter 11'

Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Alex Jones has been found liable for the violent garbage he spewed -- for money -- against the families of the Sandy Hook elementary school mass shooting.

The families have every right to bankrupt Alex and his so-called media "empire."

But check out this warped "logic." Alex Jones tell his audience he's not "declaring bankruptcy," just filing Chapter 11. Not the same thing? At all? Via Media Matters:

