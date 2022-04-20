America's Expendables

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 03:00 Hits: 7

An unqualified Republican judge just ruled that the government can't mandate COVID safety protocols on airplanes. This reckless, anti-science decision had put many Americans into uncomfortable and hazardous situations. Basically, the ruling was that the health and very lives of medically compromised Americans was of less worth than the convenience of a bunch of whiny Branch Covidians.

Sadly, this was far from the first time that people with disabilities or medically compromised health issues have been treated like second or third class citizens because treating them with respect would be inconvenient or deemed too expensive. And I highly doubt it will be the last.

I can't thank @IAmPoliticsGirl enough for her words.

Open thread below....

