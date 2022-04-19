The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Ilhan Omar To 9/11 Hijackers

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Ilhan Omar To 9/11 Hijackers

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Monday suggested that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who is Muslim, could perpetrate a deadly airplane hijacking like the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

In a tweet on Sunday, Omar shared a video of a man playing a guitar and singing Christian music on an airplane full of people.

The video was titled "Worshipping Jesus 30,000 Feet in the Air."

"I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane," Omar wrote. "How do you think it will end?"

Greene responded with a comparison to 9/11.

"Would that be kind of like when 'some people did something?'" Greene asked.

Former President Donald Trump and his supporters have previously accused Omar of once using the phrase "some people did something" to refer to 9/11.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/marjorie-taylor-greene-compares-ilhan-omar

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version