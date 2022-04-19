The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Maddow: How Putin Used Pedophile Smear Against His Opponents

Maddow: How Putin Used Pedophile Smear Against His Opponents

Rachel Maddow looks at how false accusations of pedophilia have become a common tactic by Vladimir Putin to eliminate politically problematic opponents, with such eliminationist rhetoric being a hallmark of fascists.

And now, under the Qanon banner, it's become a significant strand of U.S. politics in the Trump era.

She explains why it's a classic fascist, authoritarian tactic, and what it means that it's infiltrated American politics.

