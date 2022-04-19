Maddow: How Putin Used Pedophile Smear Against His Opponents

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 10:51 Hits: 6

Rachel Maddow looks at how false accusations of pedophilia have become a common tactic by Vladimir Putin to eliminate politically problematic opponents, with such eliminationist rhetoric being a hallmark of fascists.

And now, under the Qanon banner, it's become a significant strand of U.S. politics in the Trump era.

She explains why it's a classic fascist, authoritarian tactic, and what it means that it's infiltrated American politics.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/maddow-how-putin-used-pedophile-smear