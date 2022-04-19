Ron DeSantis Is Struggling With Math

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 16:00 Hits: 6

We’ve now reached the portion of the Culture Wars wherein the states are doing the book banning, or Welcome to Floriduh:

In its latest attempt to be the nation’s leader in restricting what happens in public school classrooms, Florida said it has rejected a pile of math textbooks submitted by publishers in part because they “contained prohibited subjects,” including critical race theory.

The Florida Department of Education announced on Friday that Richard Corcoran, the outgoing commissioner of education, approved an initial adoption list of instructional materials for math, but 41 percent of the submitted textbooks were rejected — most of them in elementary school…

…Although the department described the textbook review process as “transparent,” it did not mention which textbooks had been rejected or cite examples from the offending passages.