No, Eric Bolling, Ilhan Omar Did Not Criticize Christians

Right-wing media repeatedly attacks Rep. Ilhan Omar because she's a former Somalia refugee, a liberal, and a Muslim woman of color.

The total package for conservative haters.

The Minnesota lawmaker commented on religious right hypocrisy when it comes to freedom of religion.

A video made the rounds showing people singing religious songs in the aisles on an airplane over the weekend. They appeared to be proselytizing to a captive audience onboard a regular passenger plane. I imagine there were some believing Christians on board who wished they could get off, not to mention non-Christians and atheists. Who gave these folks the right to inflict their religion and guitar music on people just trying to fly from point A to point B?

Omar simply asked what would have happened if her Muslim family had done the same thing.

I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end? pic.twitter.com/5696Erwsl5 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 17, 2022

In a blink of an eye, Republican snowflakes flipped out.

