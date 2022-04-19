No, Eric Bolling, Ilhan Omar Did Not Criticize Christians

Category: World Politics Hits: 6
Right-wing media repeatedly attacks Rep. Ilhan Omar because she's a former Somalia refugee, a liberal, and a Muslim woman of color.
The total package for conservative haters.
The Minnesota lawmaker commented on religious right hypocrisy when it comes to freedom of religion.
A video made the rounds showing people singing religious songs in the aisles on an airplane over the weekend. They appeared to be proselytizing to a captive audience onboard a regular passenger plane. I imagine there were some believing Christians on board who wished they could get off, not to mention non-Christians and atheists. Who gave these folks the right to inflict their religion and guitar music on people just trying to fly from point A to point B?
Omar simply asked what would have happened if her Muslim family had done the same thing.
In a blink of an eye, Republican snowflakes flipped out.
